WATCH: Jackson Powers-Johnson emotional draft call with Raiders HC Antonio Pierce

For my money theres nothing better than the videos when players get drafted by their NFL team. Especially when they’re at home with big group of family sharing the excitement with them. That’s just what we got from Raiders Round two pick Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Adding to the emotion from his family is there are a few long time Raider fans there, including his grandparents who are from the Bay Area and who Jackson said had season tickets to the Raiders for 20 years.

But, regardless of the team, getting that phone call is special. When that kid who grew up dreaming up playing in the NFL was just drafted to an NFL team. You love to see it. And it never gets old. These moments are a big part of what makes the draft the event it has become.

