Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. turn wild double play for Brewers

WATCH: JBJ turns wild double play for Brewers

Jackie Bradley Jr. is still doing Jackie Bradley Jr. things.

The former Boston Red Sox center fielder made one of his wild highlight-reel plays again Thursday night for the Milwaukee Brewers. On what looked like a home run by Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel, Bradley faked everyone out with a routine grab and gunned out the runner at first for a double play.

Watch:

Yep, JBJ's still got it.

While he remains one of the best defensive outfielders in the game, Bradley has yet to find success at the plate with Milwaukee. He entered Thursday's action hitting .165 with five home runs in 72 games.