WATCH: Jackie Bradley Jr.'s impressive catch on the warning track in Red Sox vs Yankees

Jackie Bradley Jr. is no stranger to making terrific catches in center field at Fenway, and on Sunday night against the Yankees he added to his defensive highlight reel.

With no outs in the third inning, Gio Urshela sent the first pitch against Chris Sale to deep right-center. As Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts converged on the ball, it was hard to tell if the ball would drop between the two or find a way over the fence, but JBJ got there just in time to make the catch.

Jackie Bradley Jr. flashing the leather 😯 pic.twitter.com/dNC1UFyc4p — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2019

Unfortunately for the Sox, Austin Romine took Sale deep later in the inning to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. If not for Bradley Jr.'s catch, the bottom half of the third could have gotten ugly in a hurry.

It's hard to imagine why the center fielder only has one gold glove to his name. He proves time and time again to be one of the league's elite defensive players.

