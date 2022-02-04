WATCH: Jack Sanborn makes a terrific play in East-West Shrine Bowl
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jack Sanborn
One of the first steps in the NFL draft process for former Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn was the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday.
Sanborn participated in the nation’s longest running college football all-star game in a chance to impress numerous NFL scouts in the stands.
The Illinois native made a play we have seen numerous times throughout his Wisconsin career. On an obvious passing down, Sanborn stepped up to stop any hopes of a quarterback run as he punched the football out with his right hand.
Wisconsin football’s Twitter account showed love to No. 57 yesterday:
That’s our guy 👏 @JackSanborn79
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 4, 2022
Sanborn’s journey continues all spring long as he prepares for the NFL draft. The 2022 draft begins on April 28.