Watch: Jack Grealish congratulates ‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook on charity run

Jack Grealish told ultra runner Russ Cook that he was a fan of his videos as the pair met ahead of Manchester City’s clash against Brighton on Thursday night (25 April).

The “Hardest Geezer” completed his gruelling challenge of running the length of Africa earlier this month.

He spent 352 days moving across the continent, covering more than 16,000km, taking over 19 million steps and passing through 16 countries while raising money for charity.

“What a legend, I’ve been watching your stuff mate... Congratulations pal,” Grealish said as he greeted Cook ahead of kick-off.

Man City went on to win the game 4-0.