WATCH: Jack Doyle extends Colts’ lead over Bucs with TD
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle may not be as involved in the passing offense this season but he made a huge play on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After cornerback Isaiah Rodgers intercepted Tom Brady on a deep pass, the Colts used this momentum to drive down the field for a score.
Doyle was the man on this play as the RPO opened up the tight end to get open down the sideline. This gave the Colts a 17-7 lead in the second quarter.
