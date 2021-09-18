WATCH: Jack Coan gives a preview of what Wisconsin fans will see next weekend
It’s been 626 days since Jack Coan wore a Wisconsin Badger jersey on a football field. Since that day–January 1, 2020—a lot has changed both in the world and with the Wisconsin football team.
Coan is taking the field in a Wisconsin game next Saturday, he’ll just be wearing the opposing team’s jersey—the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
We’ve already seen him set records and perform late-game heroics in two starts for Notre Dame.
With the Badger–Fighting Irish showdown now less than one full week away, Coan is on the field now giving Badger fans a preview of what next Saturday could look like.
NOTRE DAME TOUCHDOWN!@NDFootball | #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/mol73Dcvwf
— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 18, 2021
