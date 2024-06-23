Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in more than a month, Texas A&M star outfielder Jace LaViolette has hit a home run, which seems impossible when you think about it after he recorded 28 home runs during the regular season.

Despite grappling with a hamstring injury that has undoubtedly affected his usual production and potentially altered his swing, Jace LaViolette's return to form on Sunday afternoon during Game 2 of the College World Series Finals vs. Tennessee was a beacon of hope. His performance, a testament to his determination, serves as a reminder of his undeniable talent.

As the home team on Sunday, LaViolette entered the game with just one hit in the CWS, so from a confidence standpoint, things looked a little shaky in one of the biggest games in program history.

However, possessing a high-MLB upside, LaViolette stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the first and, after a couple of pitches, destroyed an inside fastball for his 29th home run of the year.

Texas A&M is currently leading Tennessee 1-0 in the top of the 5th inning.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Watch Jace LaViolette hit his first home run in the College World Series