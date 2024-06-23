Watch: Jace LaViolette gives Texas A&M early 1-0 lead with homer in 1st inning vs Tennessee in CWS Game 2

For the second straight day, Texas A&M baseball has started a College World Series championship game with a bang.

Sophomore star right fielder Jace LaViolette hammered a 1-2 fastball from Tennessee pitcher Drew Beam into deep right field at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha Sunday for a solo home run to give the Aggies an early 1-0 lead.

The home run, which came over 111 mph off his bat for 415 feet, was LaViolette's 29th home run of the season, which leads the Aggies.

LaViolette's home run is a good sign for Texas A&M and Jim Schlossnagle, as the Aggies outfielder has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury that he sustained Monday against No. 2 Kentucky when he went first to third on a double hit by Jackson Appel.

As things stand, the Aggies lead the Vols 1-0 in the top of the second inning. With a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three championship series, Texas A&M needs one more win against Tennessee to claim the 2024 College World Series title — and the first in program history.

