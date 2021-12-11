WATCH: Jabari Walker goes off in second half to beat Milwaukee

If Friday’s game against Milwaukee were played via NBA 2K, Jabari Walker would have earned himself a fire symbol below his name for the final three minutes.

The sophomore forward moved past an 0-for-6 first half from the floor to score 14 much-needed second half points in crunch time against Milwaukee. When many of his fellow Buffaloes weren’t on their game, Walker said hop on my back.

At the three minute mark in the second half, Walker’s touch around the rim gave Colorado an important bucket and a three-point lead. Then, he recorded a steal on a sloppy Panthers’ possession that turned into a ferocious and-one dunk.

“Just being aggressive overall, that was the key for me,” Walker said after the game.

His all around dominance continued with a three-pointer that gave Colorado a comfortable nine-point lead.

OKAY BARI ⚡️ Finished the and-1, too 👀 📺 Pac-12 Network

📲 https://t.co/h5AmMaQJOQ pic.twitter.com/Av0h9fHhmq — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) December 11, 2021

Oh, and let’s not forget this block he had earlier in the second half.

