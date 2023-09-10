Watch: Ja’Shon Benjamin gets his first touchdown, Rutgers football goes up 7-0

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Ja’Shon Benjamin saw his first collegiate action last week for Rutgers football. Then on Saturday night, he got his first career touchdown.

After turning the ball over on their first possession, Rutgers went 57 yards on four plays with Benjamin catching a swing pass from quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.

In the open field, Benjamin ran 33 yards for the touchdown, taking a wicked hit on his way into the end zone.

It was great execution from Wimsatt and a good play call to get Benjamin into the open field. The true freshman has the ability to pick up some serious speed when he gets into the open field.

A three-star running back coming out of Pahokee High School (Pahokee, Florida), Benjamin was lightly recruited. He was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.

Beep, beep 🏃‍♂️💨 Ja’Shon Benjamin shows off the speed on @RFootball‘s first TD of the night. ⚫ 📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/zfxB81i7Uj — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 10, 2023

Rutgers and Purdue were the only two Power Five programs to have offered Benjamin who also had offers from Arkansas State, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Tulane and Western Kentucky.

Last week in Rutgers’ win over Northwestern, Benjamin had 20 carries for 46 yards.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire