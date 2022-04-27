Ja Morant had the best dunk of the regular season.

Now he may have the dunk of the playoffs as well after he annihilated Malik Beasley of the Timberwolves Tuesday. You’ve likely seen the highlight, but check it out one more time from a couple of angles.

Morant wasn’t done. He hit a driving game-winning layup to give the Grizzlies the comeback win.

WE GOT 12 🥷〽️ pic.twitter.com/p01R87UHDE — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 27, 2022

Ja Morant is special and he has the young Grizzlies up 3-2 in their series against the Timberwolves.

Check out more on the Grizzlies

‘Call me’: Ja Morant dependable down stretch, including hitting... Morant tries to give his Most Improved Player award to Desmond Bane, who... Desmond Bane not chipping in to cover Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins’...

Watch Ja Morant throw down monster dunk over Beasley one more time originally appeared on NBCSports.com