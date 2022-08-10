WATCH: Ja’Marr Chase torches Eli Apple in Bengals practice

The 2022 NFL season hasn’t even started yet but it appears as though Ja’Marr Chase is already in mid-season form as he torches cornerback Eli Apple in this clip from Bengals practice.

Chase set the league on fire last year with 81 receptions, 1,455 yards, and 13 touchdowns last season which led to him being named the 2021 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and the Pepsi Next Rookie of the Year.

Chase was a huge reason why Joe Burrow had an incredible year last year as that dynamic duo that Tiger fans know and love led the Bengals to the Super Bowl against the L.A. Rams.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire