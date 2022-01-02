Watch: Ja’Marr Chase jukes entire Chiefs defense on 72-yard TD

Down 14-0 in the first quarter, things weren’t looking good for the Cincinnati Bengals with the Kansas City Chiefs in town.

Then Ja’Marr Chase happened.

Chase caught a routine pass in traffic, then basically spazzed out, making multiple defenders miss before sprinting 72 yards for the score.

It’s a play maybe a handful of players in the NFL can actually turn into a touchdown, which should only help Chase’s cause for Rookie of the Year honors.

It’s also a good lesson for Bengals coaches in this shootout — there’s not a ton of sense in punting, as you’re never out of a game with Joe Burrow under center…and especially not when he’s throwing to weapons like Chase.

The big play:

.@Real10jayy__ is good at football. Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/HipRliysTp — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022

