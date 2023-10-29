Watch: Ja’Marr Chase hits backflip TD celebration vs. 49ers

The Cincinnati Bengals offense is back in gear.

Case in point, 14 first-quarter points for Joe Burrow and Co. against the San Francisco 49ers in the Week 8 cross-conference showdown.

Then, after multiple drives worth of setup, Burrow had the 49ers bite on a screen near the line of scrimmage before zipping an easy touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase proceeded to do Chase things after the score that put his side up 24-10, ripping off an easy-looking backflip in the endzone for one of the better celebrations we’ve seen of the year so far.

That touchdown came after Logan Wilson picked off 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Here’s a look at the connection and celebration:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire