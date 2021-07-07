WATCH: J.T. Tuimoloau recruiting video highlights

By now, you know that Ohio State landed one of the biggest fish in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Some recruiting services say that defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau is the No. 1 prospect in the entire 2021 class in fact.

No matter how you look at it, the 6-foot, 5-inches, 277-pounder out of Sammamish, Washington is one of the top prizes in the entire class. And as of Sunday, he’s a Buckeye and headed to Columbus to do some work in a stadium near you soon.

But how much do you know about the skill set of the top-rated defensive prospect to ever commit to the Buckeyes? Sure, you’ve heard about his size, strength, and explosiveness, but have you seen the game film to back it all up?

If not, we’ve got some highlights for you to get a little more acclimated to what Tuimoloau brings to the table thanks to the Recruiting Nut YouTube Channel. Just click on below and enjoy watching these highlights as often as you’d like.

I have to say — watching Tuimoloau go to work sure makes you excited for what he can become at Ohio State under Larry Johnson’s guidance. We won’t have to wait long because he’ll be on campus this fall starting to hone his craft.

