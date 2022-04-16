WATCH: A.J. McCarron well ahead of schedule on ACL recovery

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron has been in the NFL since 2014, but has not been able to work himself into a starting role. Before the 2021 NFL season kicked off, he suffered a torn ACL in a preseason game for the Atlanta Falcons.

Now, McCarron is seven months removed from knee surgery and is already back to throwing and moving around.

In a video shared to Twitter, McCarron can be seen moving quickly and planting his feet as he throws. Seeing as he is only a few months removed from surgery, he is way ahead of schedule.

McCarron is currently an unrestricted free agent in the NFL, and by the looks of his training, he is ready to sign with a team for the upcoming 2022 season.

Only 7 months out of ACL surgery @10AJMcCarron is ahead of schedule & has a lot of ball left in him! pic.twitter.com/qLMKo7joGu — QB Country (@QBCountry) April 16, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow A.J. McCarron as he continues to recover from ACL surgery and looks to return to the NFL.

