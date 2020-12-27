Watch: J.J. Watt with an emotional post-game message about the Houston fans

The Houston Texans dropped to 4-11 on the season with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Deshaun Watson continued his solid play, throwing for three touchdowns, but the Texans offense struggled in the red zone and the defense could not slow down Brandon Allen and the Bengals’ passing attack.

In defeat, defensive lineman J.J. Watt took to the podium and delivered a message about how this loss stings for him, because he believes the team is not delivering for their fans:

THIS is why we love @JJWatt 📹: Houston Texans pic.twitter.com/lXQzowheFq — Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) December 27, 2020

There are obviously changes coming to Houston, with a new head coach and general manager on the to-do list for the organization. But this is the kind of message that will certainly resonate in the locker room, and within the front office.