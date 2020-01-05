Watch J.J. Redick silence the Sacramento crowd with layup game-winner

Sacramento needed a miracle to tie the game, down four with 5.6 seconds left. Then Nemanja Bjelica delivered them one.

4-POINT PLAY TO TIE THE GAME 😱 pic.twitter.com/5CrkZsH0S2 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 5, 2020

The Golden 1 Center was rocking. Then J.J. Redick quieted it down with the game-winner.

JJ FOR THE WIN! 😤 pic.twitter.com/xJaq8pfvOS — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 5, 2020





Watch the down screen Derrick Favors sets on Trevor Ariza to free Redick up — that was better than the blocking than Deshaun Watson got most of Saturday. Kings fans wanted a foul call on Favors, but you’re not getting that call at that point in the game. Sorry.

Richaun Holmes tried to help, but Redick is a veteran who knows how to use his body to create a little space and hit the difficult shot. That’s why the Pelicans got the win.

Lonzo Ball had 24 points and 10 assists to lead the Pelicans. Harrison Barnes had 30 for the Kings in the loss.