WATCH: J.J. Jones’s touchdown grab before halftime

The North Carolina football program was in action Wednesday night against West Virginia as they played in the Dukes Mayo Bowl.

UNC entered the game with a depleted roster, including their star quarterback Drake Maye, and standout wide receiver Tez Walker. The loss of UNC’s high high-powered duo was on full display early as the offense struggled to find rhythm and the end zone.

The struggles didn’t last long, with redshirt freshman QB Conner Harrell finding J.J. Jones for a 16-yard touchdown. The insane grab even had the refs fooled, as they had to revisit their initial ruling to ensure Jones came down with the catch.

The touchdown brought new life to UNC’s offense, delivering a much-needed spark. Before the game, UNC released a package on Jones, expressing his joy as a Tar Heel.

If UNC wants to give Mack Brown that mayo bath, feeding Jones in the second half is warranted.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire