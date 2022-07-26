Watch: A.J. Brown wears a ‘Hurts SZN’ hat as he arrives at Eagles’ training camp

A.J. Brown has arrived at the NovaCare Complex, and the Eagles’ star wide receiver made a massive statement as he prepared for his first physical with Philadelphia.

Brown arrived in style, wearing a ‘Hurts SZN’ hat, showing his unconditional loyalty to his best friend and new quarterback.

Hurts produced almost 4,000 yards of offense and 26 touchdowns while leading the Eagles to the postseason in his first year as a starter.

Brown’s arrival gives Philadelphia a dynamic duo at wide receiver and one of the top offenses in the NFL.

