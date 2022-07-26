Watch: A.J. Brown wears a ‘Hurts SZN’ hat as he arrives at Eagles’ training camp
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Philadelphia EaglesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jalen HurtsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
👀#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3RtKTB0SyO
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 26, 2022
A.J. Brown has arrived at the NovaCare Complex, and the Eagles’ star wide receiver made a massive statement as he prepared for his first physical with Philadelphia.
Brown arrived in style, wearing a ‘Hurts SZN’ hat, showing his unconditional loyalty to his best friend and new quarterback.
Hurts produced almost 4,000 yards of offense and 26 touchdowns while leading the Eagles to the postseason in his first year as a starter.
Brown’s arrival gives Philadelphia a dynamic duo at wide receiver and one of the top offenses in the NFL.
List
Eagles announce three roster moves
List
Eagles announce promotions and changes to coaching staff
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Alternate Helmets, where to buy, get your Authentic and mini collectible helmets now
USA TODAY predicts Eagles wins NFC East, lose to 49ers in Wild Card round
Eagles to sign DT Kobe Smith
Watch: A.J. Brown purchases his jersey for an entire store of fans at Eagles' Pro Shop
Eagles' announcer Merrill Reese on Jalen Hurts: His arm strength is right there with top QB's