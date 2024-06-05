WATCH: A.J. Brown is set to take the iron sharpens iron approach with Quinyon Mitchell

Philadelphia landed a complete baller in Quinyon Mitchell, and the quiet rookie cornerback seems to do his most talking when he’s on the field.

An All-American at Toledo who turned down NIL deals to stay loyal, Mitchell has a fan in Brandon Graham, and he’s garnered the attention of All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown. During Day 2 of the Eagles minicamp, Brown told a hilarious story about Mitchell’s first words to him being a bit of trash talk.

Mitchell spent four seasons at Toledo, playing 46 games (40 starts). Mitchell racked up some impressive numbers at cornerback: 6 Interceptions, 2 Interceptions returned for touchdowns, 122 tackles, 46 Passes defended, and 6.5 Tackles for loss. Mitchell led the FBS with 25 passes defended in 2022 and ended his career with the most passes defended in program history.

Kelee Ringo is going to put up a fight, but Mitchell will start as CB2 opposite Darius Slay.

