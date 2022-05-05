Watch: A.J. Brown running routes for the first time as a member of the Eagles

A.J. Brown held his introductory press conference with the Eagles earlier this week and then got right to work with his new teammates, joining in on offseason workouts.

Philadelphia will hold a rookie minicamp this weekend, and although Brown is unlikely to participate, he’s already building chemistry on the field with Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, and Reid Sinnett.

Brown is working and building chemistry just one day after DeVonta Smith told the local media that he’s “excited” to work with the former Titans star and that he’s watched clips of Brown to take things from his toolbox.

Brown’s addition will free up Smith for even more pass-catching opportunities and the biggest benefactor could be Dallas Goedert, who’s looking for his first Pro Bowl season.

