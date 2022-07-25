Watch: A.J. Brown purchases his jersey for an entire store of fans at Eagles’ Pro Shop
@Eagles Love y’all and see y’all in camp 🤍 pic.twitter.com/lKOxeSY3Lp
— AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) July 25, 2022
The Eagles are just hours away from reporting to the NovaCare Complex for training camp, and star wide receiver A.J. Brown kicked things off in an exciting fashion for many fans.
Brown stopped by the Eagles Pro Shop is located next to the Eagles ticket office at Lincoln Financial Field.
While filming for Twitter and other social media apps, Brown thanked Eagles fans for their support and paid it forward by purchasing his No. 11 jersey for every fan in the store.
Brown has ingratiated himself with fans since being acquired in a draft night trade with the Titans, and he’ll be a significant reason why Philadelphia is favored in most of their matchups this season.
