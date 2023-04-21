WATCH: A.J. Brown and Darius Slay react to Jalen Hurts’ massive contract extension

A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts are best friends, so the Eagles quarterback was expected to be front and center when the wideout signed a four-year, $100 million contract.

Almost one year to the day, Brown was front and center after Hurts was rewarded with the wealthiest per-year contract for a quarterback in NFL history.

The All-Pro wide receiver recently was a guest on the ‘Big Play Slay’ Podcast and discussed Hurts’ new deal and how it felt like a win for everyone involved.

The sentiment around the organization has remained the same, with each player and staffer reacting similarly to Hurts’ success and perseverance.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire