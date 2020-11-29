Watch: A.J. Brown with 69-yard TD reception for Tennessee Titans

Barry Werner

A.J. Brown has been a monster for the Tennessee Titans in recent weeks. It continued on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts in a huge game in the AFC South.

With the game tied at 7, Ryan Tannehill called Brown’s number and the wideout responded with a 69-yard touchdown reception that put the Titans in the lead, 14-7, after the PAT.

