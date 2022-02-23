WATCH: Izzo weighs in on suggestion to remove post game handshake line after UM-Wiscy brawl

It’s safe to say Tom Izzo is not in favor of getting rid of the post game handshake line.

The Michigan State basketball coach was asked to weigh-in on potentially removing the post game handshake line after Sunday’s exchange between Michigan and Wisconsin. Izzo simply was very much against even the thought of removing this from the game.

Check out the full comment from Izzo below — courtesy of Kyle Austin of MLive:

Suffice to say the handshake line won't be leaving Breslin anytime soon pic.twitter.com/GmVMowpQqK — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 21, 2022

