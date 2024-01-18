How to watch Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: TV channel and live stream for AFCON game today

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: TV channel and live stream for AFCON game today

Hosts Ivory Coast meet Nigeria in a heavyweight clash at the Africa Cup of Nations today.

The Ivorians shook off any AFCON nerves and sailed to a routine 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in their opening fixture, though the Super Eagles did not find things so straightforward a day later.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW IVORY COAST VS NIGERIA LIVE!

Equatorial Guinea held them to a frustrating 1-1 draw, putting major pressure on Nigeria heading into what was already one of their toughest tasks on paper.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game today, with Equatorial Guinea taking on Guinea-Bissau first as the second round of group stage fixtures begins.

Where to watch Ivory Coast vs Nigeria

TV channel: In the UK, today's massive Group A game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 4:55pm GMT ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action this evening via Standard Sport’s live blog.