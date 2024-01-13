How to watch Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau: TV channel and live stream for Africa Cup of Nations opener today

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau: TV channel and live stream for Africa Cup of Nations opener today

Ivory Coast kick off the Africa Cup of Nations this evening as hosts against Guinea-Bissau.

Once the kings of African football, with two AFCON trophies to their name, Les Elephants will hope home advantage is key to reaching at least a first semi-final since 2015.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW IVORY COAST VS GUINEA-BISSAU LIVE!

Guinea-Bissau are in their fourth AFCON and are yet to progress out of the group stages, so Ivory Coast will be confident of kicking off the tournament in style - which they will need to do with Nigeria and Egypt lurking in a very tough Group A.

Kick-off at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium is at 8pm UK time, here's how you can watch along!

Where to watch Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.