Watch: Ivan Toney moves referee’s foam before scoring with free-kick

Ivan Toney picks up some of the foam and places it further to his right, giving him a better angle to bend the ball around the wall - SKY SPORTS

Ivan Toney was accused of skullduggery after moving the ball – and the referee’s foam – before scoring a direct free-kick on his return to football.

Toney returned for Brentford in the 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Speaking after the match, however, Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo questioned why VAR did not step in to overturn the goal Toney scored from a free kick on the edge of the area.

“The law is clear, every goal must be checked and every situation that leads to it must be checked. There are four referees on the pitch and others in VAR. This wasn’t inches, there was a ball displacement of almost a yard.

“It’s another situation that we have to look at but we are at the worst end of it and it’s an important moment because we knew that Brentford were going to react.”

Toney’s equaliser set Brentford on their way to a 3-2 victory over Forest with Ben Mee and Neal Maupay securing the 3-2 victory and the Brentford striker admitted to moving the ball.

“I think you have a yard either way so I moved it and bent it round the corner,” Toney admitted. “I am grateful it went in.”

Toney had already moved the ball to the right of the referee's foam semi-circle before he addressed his free-kick - SKY SPORTS

The Brentford striker then picked up a piece of the referee's foam... - SKY SPORTS

... and placed the foam to the right of the ball - SKY SPORTS

He then picked up the ball for a second time... - SKY SPORTS

...before putting it down on top of the foam he had just redistributed - SKY SPORTS

The change of ball position gave Toney a favourable angle to bend the ball around the wall - SKY SPORTS

... and into the bottom right-hand corner of the goal - SKY SPORTS

When asked whether it was his goalkeeper’s responsibility to tell his wall to move, Nuno replied: “Could be, could be. But the situation is clear, there is a ball displacement. I think everybody saw it. There are referees on the pitch who could tell the referee what’s going on but it’s our responsibility to be a little bit more mature, not to allow the kick to go and then do the wall properly.”

“I didn’t know he did it,” said Thomas Frank, the Brentford head coach. “But what can I say? He’s a clever player, but if it’s not in the rules it’s not good (watch video below).”

'I don't believe the wall was set up right...' 🧱



Could Nottingham Forest have done more to stop Toney's strike? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eWqzlzrUsf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 20, 2024

Frank paid tribute to his returning talisman, the inspiration behind Brentford’s first victory after five successive Premier League defeats had sent them tumbling towards the relegation zone.

“This was classic Ivan. He loves the big stage and thrives on it. To come back the way he did was amazing after being out for eight months. Yes, he scored a goal, but his link up and hold up play, his work ethic, his defending of set pieces was super, super impressive. Ivan attracts noise in this circus, most of it positive. It’s like having a new player and I’m so glad we signed him.”

Toney himself, who played 90 minutes plus all 14 added minutes, was delighted to be back. “I missed it so much, the fans and everyone. I manifest things like this. Before the game, I thought ‘we are winning today and I am scoring’. I made it happen. I’m just buzzing. Yeah I am back, I am back.”

