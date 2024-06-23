Watch: Italy fans share loud support ahead of Euro 2024 clash with Croatia

A large gathering of Italy fans shared their support outside Casa Azzurri in Germany ahead of the decisive Euro 2024 clash with Croatia.

Luciano Spalletti’s side find themselves second in Group B after two games, having beaten Albania 2-1 but suffered a 1-0 loss to Spain in their follow-up match, leaving everything to play for in their final game against Croatia.

Italy fans support the squad

Outside the team’s Casa Azzurri training base, a large gathering of Italy fans shared their support for Spalletti and his squad, singing songs and holding up a banner that read “It only happens to those who believe.”