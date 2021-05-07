Watch: Italian OT Max Pircher gets call from Sean McVay welcoming him to Rams

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In the days following the 2021 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams added a total of 10 undrafted free agents and one international player. They brought in Italian offensive lineman Max Pircher as part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, who they will be able to carry as an extra player on the practice squad in 2021.

If he takes the exempt spot on the practice squad, the Rams won’t be able to promote him this year, but they can choose to give him a regular spot on the practice squad to allow him to be elevated.

The Italian Federation of American Football, or FIDAF, shared a video of Pircher getting a call from Sean McVay and offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, welcoming him to the team.

McVay told Pircher that he expects him to be a nimble athlete from his days as a soccer and handball player, and that seems evident in the brief clips shared in the video. Pircher is 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds, primarily playing tackle on the football field.

