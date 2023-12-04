WATCH: Isiah Pacheco scores Chiefs’ first touchdown vs. Packers on ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Kansas City Chiefs offense was unable to score a touchdown in the first half of the team’s Week 13 matchup against the Green Bay Packers but didn’t waste any time getting into the end zone on the first drive of the third quarter.

After driving the ball downfield, the unit turned to star running back Isiah Pacheco to rush the ball past the goal line.

POP POP 💥 pic.twitter.com/KvFo8t3H8M — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 4, 2023

Pacheco’s touchdown gave Kansas City a chance to tie the game, but when Andy Reid called his number on an outside run on the Chiefs’ two-point attempt, the second-year back was met by a group of Packers before he could get into the end zone.

Down two points, Kansas City still has plenty of time to get the ball back and take a lead over Green Bay. With a defensive stop and some of Patrick Mahomes’ magic in the passing game, the Chiefs could secure their ninth win of the season in comeback fashion.

