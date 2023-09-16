WATCH: Isaiah Sategna takes BYU punt 88 yards for a touchdown

Sam Pittman has raved about Isaiah Sategna’s big-play ability for two weeks. The Arkansas coach could sense a big play was on the horizon.

The reality is that it only took three games for the redshirt freshman to make it happen.

Sategna took a Brigham Young punt back 88 yards for a touchdown with 11:29 left in the first quarter of Arkansas’ Week 3 game against the Cougars. The yardage resulted in the fourth longest punt return in Arkansas history and longest since Joe Adams set the school record with a 97-yard return against Ole Miss in 2010.

Arkansas had forced BYU into a three-and-out on the Cougars’ first drive, which began after AJ Green’s touchdown run to start things. BYU picked up a first down on the first play of the drive via an Arkansas pass interference penalty before having to punt to Sategna.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire