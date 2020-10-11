WATCH: Isaiah Rodgers returns Browns kickoff for TD

Kevin Hickey

Shortly after Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers threw an interception for a touchdown, rookie cornerback Isaiah Rodgers quickly got those points back from the Cleveland Browns.

The rookie sixth-round pick fielded a kickoff in the third quarter and took it back 101 yards for a touchdown to help cut the Browns lead to 27-17 with 12 minutes left in the third quarter.