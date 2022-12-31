WATCH: Isaiah McKenzie welcomes Christmas dinner hosts to Bills game

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie had a Christmas to remember once upon a time thanks to some fans of his team.

As the story went, McKenzie was welcomed into a home of Bills fans a year ago. He had never met them, but posted on social media that he was looking for somewhere open for a holiday dinner.

Turned out, many places were closed. But McKenzie got invited over and the rest is history.

But McKenzie repaid the family by inviting them on the field to Highmark Stadium in August. NFL Films was there to catch it all.

Check out the feature in the attached video below:

City of good neighbors.@_IsaiahMcKenzie returns the favor for a family who welcomed him in for a last-second Christmas Eve meal.@BuffaloBills | #NFLFilmsPresents pic.twitter.com/x7SnoceF0a — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 29, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire