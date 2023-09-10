WATCH: Isaac Yiadom, Marcus Maye team up for tip-drill interception vs. Titans

You can’t say the New Orleans Saints defense didn’t show up for their Week 1 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill tempted fate with a deep shot to open the second half — which the Saints intercepted with a little bit of teamwork in the secondary.

Free safety Marcus Maye wound up with the football at the goal line, which was deflected by the cornerback; but not who you’re thinking. Marshon Lattimore left the game for a play after a hard fall during the previous snap, with backup cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. stepping in for him. Maybe Tennessee hoped to take advantage of the reserve being in the game. That gamble didn’t pay off.

Johnson batted the pass away at New Orleans’ own 1-yard line, which fell right into Maye’s lap. He was able to turn about and move upfield to the Saints’ 5-yard line before being brought down. It was the second interception of the afternoon for New Orleans. Credit to Johnson for rising to the occasion and Maye for making a heads-up play.

