Watch: Isaac Wilson, the little brother of New York Jets starting QB Zach Wilson, was dominant on Friday night

Isaac Wilson answered a lot of critics over the past two weeks, with 993 yards of total offense to lead his team to a championship in Utah.

A four-star quarterback and a Utah commit, Wilson led Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) on Friday night to a 41-27 win over Skyridge (Lehi, Utah). The state championship caps off a season where Wilson cemented himself as one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation.

ESPN ranks him as the No. 13 quarterback in the country and the second-best player in Utah.

The younger brother of New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson, the performance from Isaac Wilson in the playoffs certainly has him knocking on the door to be the best quarterback in his family.

And since Zach Wilson doesn’t know anything about the playoffs, can’t exactly compare his performance against what his young brother has done over the past couple of games.

Just kidding. Coming into a difficult spot this season, Zach Wilson actually has the Jets (4-5) in playoff contention. It wouldn’t be a shock to see ‘Gang Green’ in the playoffs here this season.

The Jets could make some noise in the second half of the season and make a playoff push for sure.

Back to Isaac Wilson, his senior year was simply outstanding. He came into the final game of his high school career with 4,322 passing yards with 47 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Check out some of the plays that Isaac Wilson made to lead Corner Canyon to an impressive state title:

ISAAC WILSON THIS IS YOUR MOMENT 🎥: @kslsports pic.twitter.com/Xu04bHy3xD — Ensign Gridiron (@EnsignGridiron) November 18, 2023

Isaac Wilson just led Corner Canyon 70 yards in 24 seconds to give the Chargers a 27-10 lead at halftime He capped it off with one of the best throws I’ve ever seen him make 🎯 🎥: @kslsports pic.twitter.com/FhWMB3CSF2 — Ensign Gridiron (@EnsignGridiron) November 17, 2023

Corner Canyon finished the year 13-1. They are a team ‘on the rise’ in the USA TODAY High School Sports Super 25.

