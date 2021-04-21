Watch: Isaac Bruce gets his Hall of Fame gold jacket

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rams legend Isaac Bruce was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year as part of the Class of 2020, finally breaking through in his sixth year of eligibility and after being a finalist four times. However, due to the pandemic, the enshrinement ceremony was postponed for Bruce’s class.

As a result, he’s had to wait even longer than expected. But on Tuesday, he got a special delivery. The Rams shared a video of Bruce opening his gold jacket for the first time as he gets closer to officially being enshrined with a ceremony on Aug. 7 in Canton.

Bruce selected former Rams executive Tony Wylie, who was with St. Louis when Bruce was drafted in the second round in 1994, as his Hall of Fame presenter.

“He’s a person that knows my career from a very intimate standpoint and he’s very knowledgeable of my ups, my downs,” Bruce said last April. “He’s been there for every impactful moment I’ve had as far as being a professional football player.”

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL draft prospects: Miami EDGE Jaelan Phillips

    Phillips might be the best edge-rush talent in the 2021 class, but medical, character concerns must be thoroughly vetted

  • On Basketball: Stephen Curry shooting his way into history

    It's been 45 years since the last instance of an NBA MVP being selected from a team that wasn't at least 10 games over the .500 mark, but Curry has shot his way into serious consideration. ''He's never played any better, that's for sure,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai headlines UFC’s June 5 event

    A heavyweight banger will headline a UFC card in June.

  • Nick Foligno hopes to make Leafs debut Thursday vs. Jets

    Former Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno is eyeing Thursday as his potential debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he said on an NHL.com podcast. The Maple Leafs acquired the left wing on April 11 in a three-team trade with Columbus and the San Jose Sharks, with each team retaining a portion of Foligno's salary so he can join the North Division leaders for their Stanley Cup pursuit. Toronto visits the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

  • Wrist healed, Hornets' LaMelo Ball cleared for activity

    Charlotte Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball was cleared to resume individual basketball activity after a CT scan confirmed his broken right wrist has healed, the team announced Monday. Ball sustained the injury on March 20 in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. ESPN reported that Ball could return to action in seven to 10 days.

  • NHL roundup: Tanner Pearson's 2 late goals lift Canucks

    Tanner Pearson scored the tiebreaking and game-clinching goals less than four minutes apart in the third period Tuesday night as the host Vancouver Canucks dumped the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3. Pearson put Vancouver (18-18-3, 39 points) ahead 4-3 at 9:48 with a man-advantage tally. Pearson doubled the lead at 13:36 when he swiped the puck from Alexander Kerfoot and beat goalie David Rittich from a sharp angle in the left faceoff circle, recording his eighth goal of the season.

  • Chelsea to pull out of Super League - BBC report

    Chelsea are set to pull out of the breakaway European Super League in a major blow to the plans for a new competition to rival the Champions League, the BBC reported on Tuesday. The BBC said they "understand that the club owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich are preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the European Super League." The London club were one of six Premier League teams who signed up as founder members of the 12-team Super League on Sunday -- a move that has brought widespread condemnation.

  • As Eastern Conference evolves, will Bucks finally find playoff success?

    The Bucks benefit and not, perception-wise, from familiarity. We shrug as they do their usual thing, but subtle changes in philosophy have them hoping they'll be on the good side of recent rarity.

  • Kevin Durant names Hakeem Olajuwon, Tracy McGrady to all-time NBA team

    Having spent more than a decade in the NBA, Durant also identified former Rockets star James Harden as one of his top five teammates.

  • Analyzing a potential Cardinals-Dolphins trade in 2021 draft

    With the Dolphins rumored to be looking at trade down scenarios, does it make sense for the Cardinals to move up?

  • If you're wondering why Red Sox hitters wave from second base, here's the answer

    Why do the Red Sox wave to the dugout after making it to second base? Allow John Tomase to explain.

  • Top remaining 2021 recruit Jaden Hardy is unlikely to play college basketball

    The top remaining high school basketball recruit in the country is likely to take his talents directly to the professional ranks.

  • Report: Heat concerned about Tyler Herro’s personal life

    Heat guard Tyler Herro played like a star as a rookie in the 2020 playoffs.

  • Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady trade jabs over Salvador Perez-Brett Phillips Super Bowl LV bet

    A friendly bet between former Royals teammates had Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady trading jabs on Twitter.

  • Jennifer Jo Cobb is the latest example of why NASCAR needs a transparent and objective licensing system

    Cobb has made nearly 250 Truck and Xfinity Series starts and said she was running Sunday's Cup Series race at Talladega. But NASCAR did not approve her to enter.

  • Soccer-UEFA threaten to ban breakaway clubs from all competitions

    European soccer's governing body UEFA has warned clubs linked to a breakaway Super League that they face being banned from domestic and international competitions if they set up a rival to the Champions League. In a joint statement https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/mediaservices/mediareleases/news/0268-12121411400e-7897186e699a-1000--statement-by-uefa-english-fa-rfef-figc-premier-league-laliga-le with Spanish, English and Italian leagues and federations, UEFA said it will consider "all measures", including the courts and bans from domestic leagues, in opposition to plans for a breakaway competition. UEFA said it had learnt that clubs from those countries "may be planning to announce their creation of a closed, so-called Super League".

  • Exclusive: PGA Tour to create $40 million bonus pool for stars like Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau

    The idea behind the PGA Tour's lucrative new bonus structure is to reward top players for moving the needle, despite on-course performance.

  • 7 free agents the Bills could sign before 2021 NFL Draft

    Free agents the Buffalo Bills could sign prior to the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • MLB roundup: Indians' Shane Bieber piles up Ks, beats Reds

    Shane Bieber tossed eight innings and became the first pitcher in modern baseball history to strike out at least 10 batters in his first four starts of a season as the Cleveland Indians snapped the Cincinnati Reds' seven-game home winning streak with a 6-3 victory on Sunday. Looking to help the Indians avoid being swept, Bieber (2-1) allowed three runs, six hits and fanned a season-high 13 while walking two. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Bieber is the first major leaguer since the mound was placed at its current distance in 1893 to strike out at least 10 in his first four starts.

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight