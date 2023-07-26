Watch: Ireland's Katie McCabe scores direct from a corner at Women's World Cup

Katie McCabe's goal gave Ireland a sniff of reaching the knockout stages - Getty Images/Mick O'Shea

Katie McCabe scored an astonishing goal at the Women’s World Cup when she converted directly from a corner against Canada – but it was not enough to maintain Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

McCabe’s shot stunned the Olympic champions as Ireland, who are competing at their first major women’s tournament, took an early lead in their second Group B game in Perth but the eventual 2-1 defeat ensured they will be knocked out after the group stage.

Still, in what is likely to be a contender for goal of the tournament, the Ireland captain sent in a left-footed corner with just four minutes on the clock that looped above all the players in the box and sailed into the far corner of the goal.

Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan was caught out by the flight of McCabe’s inswinging ball, which marked Ireland’s first-ever goal at a Women’s World Cup.

McCabe looked shocked after realising what she had done, standing motionless with her arms outstretched by the corner flag with a huge grin on her face as her goal sparked celebrations amongst her team-mates.

Direct goals from corners are extremely rare in football, with stats company Opta predicting that McCabe had a 0.01 per cent chance of converting such a shot.

McCabe, who is the poster girl of the Ireland team, has a track record of scoring spectacular goals and regularly takes corners for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League.

Ireland, who needed to win the match after losing their tournament opener against hosts Australia, were unable to capitalise on McCabe’s heroics and slipped to defeat.

Megan Connolly’s own goal on the cusp of half-time flipped the momentum of the game and the Olympic champions kicked on after the break and dragged themselves back into the contest. They never looked back after Adriana Leon converted a close-range strike in the 53rd minute.

Ireland play Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday in their final group match and that will be the end their debut World Cup campaign.

“It’s bittersweet,” said McCabe, who was named player of the match. “Of course it’s nice to score and get us off to a good start, but it’s results that matter in this game, at this level and in these type of tournaments. I’m heartbroken for the girls.”

