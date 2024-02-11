How to watch Ireland vs Italy for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Six Nations rugby today

How to watch Ireland vs Italy for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Six Nations rugby today

Ireland will be strong favourites to make it back-to-back wins in the early stages of their Six Nations title defence as they host Italy today.

The defending Grand Slam champions already look every inch the team to beat again in 2024 after delivering their biggest-ever win in France to send an ominous warning to their title rivals on opening night.

Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Beirne, Calvin Nash, Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher all crossed the whitewash in a hugely memorable 38-17 triumph in Marseille that may have already put Ireland in pole position for Six Nations glory once more.

They will be fully expected to back up that display this afternoon against an Italy side that gave a strong account of themselves against England in round one.

The Azzurri led at half-time in Rome after tries from Alessandro Garbisi and Tommaso Allan, and, though they could not hold onto that advantage, Monty Ioane’s dramatic last-gasp score secured their smallest-ever losing margin against England.

Though not quite the win they so craved, it was certainly a step in the right direction under new head coach Gonzalo Quesada. Sunday represents a different test altogether, however.

How to watch Ireland vs Italy

TV channel: In the UK, Sunday’s Six Nations match is being broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 2:15pm GMT ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

Live stream: Rugby fans can also watch the action live and for free online via the ITVX app and website.