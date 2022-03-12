WATCH: Iowa's Jordan Bohannon banks in last-second 3 to send Hawkeyes to Big Ten title game
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon sunk IU's hopes for a trip to the Big Ten title game. His 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left gave Iowa an 80-77 win.
Jordan Bohannon drills the DEEP 3 to give @IowaHoops the lead before the buzzer.#B1Gtourney pic.twitter.com/gASXxdlwJ3
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2022
He finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers.
Bro been playing since I was a freshman 😂 good game tho 🔴⚪️
— Devonté Green (@ChefBoyArGreen) March 12, 2022
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Watch Iowa's Jordan Bohannon game-winner to knock IU out of Big Ten tournament