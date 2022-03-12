WATCH: Iowa's Jordan Bohannon banks in last-second 3 to send Hawkeyes to Big Ten title game

Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon sunk IU's hopes for a trip to the Big Ten title game. His 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left gave Iowa an 80-77 win.

He finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Watch Iowa's Jordan Bohannon game-winner to knock IU out of Big Ten tournament

