WATCH: Iowa's Jordan Bohannon banks in last-second 3 to send Hawkeyes to Big Ten title game

Iowa's Jordan Bohannon sunk IU's hopes for a trip to the Big Ten title game. His 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left gave Iowa an 80-77 win.

No way! 😱



Jordan Bohannon drills the DEEP 3 to give @IowaHoops the lead before the buzzer.#B1Gtourney pic.twitter.com/gASXxdlwJ3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2022

He finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Bro been playing since I was a freshman 😂 good game tho 🔴⚪️ — Devonté Green (@ChefBoyArGreen) March 12, 2022

