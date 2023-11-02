How to watch Iowa vs Northwestern: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 10 matchup

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats this Saturday, November 4 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Live coverage kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Iowa Hawkeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats Big 10 Football game.

Iowa:

The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) are coming off a bye week, following a controversial 12-10 loss to Minnesota on October 21. Junior DB Cooper DeJean returned a punt 54 yards for a go ahead touchdown with under two minutes left in the 4th quarter, but the play was overturned because Dejean appeared to make an invalid catch signal before the play.

The loss to Minnesota puts Iowa in a 4-way tie for the Big Ten West lead. However, the Hawkeyes chances of getting to the Big Ten Championship game lies in the hands of the Minnesota Golden Gophers who hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over both Iowa and Nebraska. Iowa will need to win out and will need Minnesota to lose a game in order to have a shot at competing for the Big Ten title in December.

The Hawkeyes head into this week's match up with the worst total offense in the country (232.4 yards/game). The school announced on Monday that it will be parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz at the end of the season.

Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge break down the news that Iowa OC Brian Ferentz will not return next season and preview Iowa's Week 10 matchup vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field.

Northwestern:

The Northwestern Wildcats (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) pulled off a 33-27 upset win over Maryland last week. Junior backup QB Brendan Sullivan had the best performance of his career posting career highs in both pass yards (265) and rush yards (56). Sullivan is 2-1 as a starter this season with 633 pass yards and 7 total touchdowns (5 pass, 2 rush). Northwestern's interim head coach David Braun praised the junior backup QB after the win: “He’s a warrior. He battles. He knows his purpose; he loves his teammates, and he lays it all on the line for them. He did just that today."

Braun was initially hired in January as Northwestern’s defensive coordinator, but took over as interim head coach in July after former head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid hazing allegations within the program. This is Braun's first head coaching opportunity over the course of his 15-year career and with just four regular season games left, he has the Wildcats on the brink of Bowl eligibility. Northwestern finished 1-11 last season under Fitzgerald.

How to watch Iowa vs Northwestern:

When: Saturday, November 4

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Time: Live coverage begins at 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football and primetime games announced to date:

