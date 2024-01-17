How to watch Iowa State women's basketball vs. Texas Tech today
The Iowa State women's basketball team travels to Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday to play Texas Tech in a Big 12 Conference game. ESPN+ will show the 6 p.m. contest.
Iowa State is ranked No. 24 in this week's Associated Press poll and is just outside the coaches' Top 25 rankings. The Cyclones are 12-4 overall and 5-0 in the Big 12.
Texas Tech is 13-5 overall and 2-3 in the league.
Here's how to follow Wednesday's game.
What channel is Iowa State women's basketball vs. Texas Tech today?
TV/Livestream: ESPN+, subscription required
Radio: Cyclone Radio Network
What time does Iowa State women's basketball vs. Texas Tech start today?
When: 6 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Jan. 17
Where: Lubbock, Texas
Read more Iowa State women's basketball coverage
Iowa State women's basketball upsets No. 7 Baylor at Hilton Coliseum
Peterson: Iowa State's Emily Ryan deserves a spot in the Hilton Coliseum rafters
Iowa State women overcome double-digit deficit to beat West Virginia
Iowa State women win sixth-straight game with victory at BYU
Talk of inexperience fuels Iowa State women's basketball team
Iowa State's 2023-24 women's basketball results, upcoming games
Nov. 1 vs. Truman State, exhibition (W, 88-68)
Nov. 6 vs. Butler (W, 82-55)
Nov. 12 at Drake (L, 85-73)
Nov. 24 vs. Southern (W, 78-60)
Nov. 24 vs. Vanderbilt at South Point Shootout in Las Vegas (L, 68-53)
Nov. 25 vs. Syracuse at South Point Shootout in Las Vegas (L, 81-69)
Nov. 29 at St. Thomas (W, 85-44)
Dec. 3 vs. UNCW (W, 85-58)
Dec. 6 vs. Iowa (L, 67-58)
Dec. 10 vs. North Dakota State (W, 89-59)
Dec. 17 vs. Troy (W, 105-68)
Dec. 20. vs. UNI (W, 87-70)
Dec. 30 at Oklahoma State (W, 76-68)
Jan. 3 vs. Kansas (W, 69-61)
Jan. 6 at BYU (W, 80-75)
Jan. 10 vs. West Virginia (W, 74-64)
Jan. 13 vs. Baylor (W, 66-63)
Jan. 17 at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20 vs. TCU, 1 p.m.
Jan. 24 at Kansas, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 27 at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Jan. 31 vs. Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 3 at UCF, 11 a.m.
Feb. 10 vs. Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Feb. 14 vs. Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 17 at Texas, 1 p.m.
Feb. 21 at Houston, 7 p.m.
Feb. 24 vs. BYU, 6 p.m.
Feb. 28 at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.
March 2 vs. Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
March 7-12 at Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: What channel, time is Iowa State women's basketball vs. Texas Tech?