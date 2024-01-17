How to watch Iowa State women's basketball vs. Texas Tech today

The Iowa State women's basketball team travels to Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday to play Texas Tech in a Big 12 Conference game. ESPN+ will show the 6 p.m. contest.

Iowa State is ranked No. 24 in this week's Associated Press poll and is just outside the coaches' Top 25 rankings. The Cyclones are 12-4 overall and 5-0 in the Big 12.

Texas Tech is 13-5 overall and 2-3 in the league.

Here's how to follow Wednesday's game.

What channel is Iowa State women's basketball vs. Texas Tech today?

TV/Livestream: ESPN+, subscription required

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State women's basketball vs. Texas Tech start today?

When: 6 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Jan. 17

Where: Lubbock, Texas

Read more Iowa State women's basketball coverage

Iowa State's 2023-24 women's basketball results, upcoming games

Nov. 1 vs. Truman State, exhibition (W, 88-68)

Nov. 6 vs. Butler (W, 82-55)

Nov. 12 at Drake (L, 85-73)

Nov. 24 vs. Southern (W, 78-60)

Nov. 24 vs. Vanderbilt at South Point Shootout in Las Vegas (L, 68-53)

Nov. 25 vs. Syracuse at South Point Shootout in Las Vegas (L, 81-69)

Nov. 29 at St. Thomas (W, 85-44)

Dec. 3 vs. UNCW (W, 85-58)

Dec. 6 vs. Iowa (L, 67-58)

Dec. 10 vs. North Dakota State (W, 89-59)

Dec. 17 vs. Troy (W, 105-68)

Dec. 20. vs. UNI (W, 87-70)

Dec. 30 at Oklahoma State (W, 76-68)

Jan. 3 vs. Kansas (W, 69-61)

Jan. 6 at BYU (W, 80-75)

Jan. 10 vs. West Virginia (W, 74-64)

Jan. 13 vs. Baylor (W, 66-63)

Jan. 17 at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. TCU, 1 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Kansas, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Jan. 31 vs. Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 at UCF, 11 a.m.

Feb. 10 vs. Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

Feb. 14 vs. Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 17 at Texas, 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Houston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 vs. BYU, 6 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.

March 2 vs. Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

March 7-12 at Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

