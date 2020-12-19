Watch: Iowa State’s Matt Campbell after penalty isn’t called on Oklahoma

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell was fuming in the second quarter of the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday.

The source of his ire? How about the officials who somehow didn’t call an offside penalty on Oklahoma after the Sooners appeared to jump numerous times while the Cyclones were about to go for it on fourth-and-2.

Seems like Campbell has a pretty good case. It also didn’t help Oklahoma was leading 17-0 at the time.

