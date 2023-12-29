How to watch Iowa State football vs. Memphis in Liberty Bowl today

Hoping to finish off the 2023 season on a high note, Iowa State football plays Memphis on Friday afternoon in the Liberty Bowl. ESPN will televise the 2:30 p.m. contest.

The Cyclones (7-5) finished the regular season with a 42-35 win at Kansas State on Nov. 25, which gave them a 6-3 record in the Big 12 Conference.

Memphis (9-3) closed out the regular season with a 45-21 win at Temple. The Tigers finished 6-2 in the American Athletic Conference.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Friday's game.

How to watch and listen to Iowa State football at Memphis today in the Liberty Bowl

TV: ESPN

Livestream: espn.com/watch

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State football vs. Memphis in the Liberty Bowl start today?

When: 2:30 p.m. CT Friday, Dec. 29

Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

Who are the announcers for Iowa State football vs. Memphis today?

Play-by-play: John Schriffen

Analyst: Rocky Boiman

Sideline reporter: Dawn Davenport

What are the betting odds for Iowa State football vs. Memphis today?

Moneyline: Memphis +320, Iowa State -410

Spread: Iowa State by 10.5

O/U: 57.5

All odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Iowa State's 2023 football schedule

Sept 2 vs. UNI (W, 30-9)

Sept 9 vs. Iowa (L, 20-13)

Sept 16 at Ohio (L, 10-7)

Sept 23 vs Oklahoma State (W, 34-27)

Sept 30 at Oklahoma (L, 50-20)

Oct 7 vs TCU (W, 27-14)

Oct 14 at Cincinnati (W, 30-10)

Oct 28 at Baylor (W, 30-18)

Nov 4 vs Kansas (L, 28-21)

Nov 11 at BYU, (W, 45-13)

Nov 18 vs Texas, (L, 26-16)

Nov 25 at Kansas State (W, 42-35)

Dec 29 vs. Memphis in Liberty Bowl, 2:30 p.m.

