WATCH: Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery stares down ref in Michigan State game
One of the most uncomfortable moments of the college basketball season just happened in Michigan State’s game against Iowa on Saturday, when Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery decided to have a staredown with the referee.
Watch the bizarre moment below:
— Nathan Ford (@NathanTFord) February 25, 2023
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
More Basketball!
Report: MSU-Minnesota unlikely to be rescheduled due to Rutgers not adjusting schedule
Matchup analysis, game prediction for MSU-Iowa from LSJ's Graham Couch
Michigan State basketball at Iowa: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction