Watch: Our interview with Jerry Jacobs after he made the Lions 53-man roster

Jerry Jacobs was not someone many folks expected to make the Detroit Lions’ 53-man roster. As an undrafted rookie cornerback who bounced between Arkansas and Arkansas State after a JUCO stint, there wasn’t a lot of hype or established notions about Jacobs.

He proved he belonged with an impressive camp and preseason. Jacobs made the Lions initial 53-man roster, one of two undrafted rookies in the secondary.

Jacobs joined us on the Detroit Lions Podcast to talk about how he made it. In an engaging interview, Jacobs talked about how he learned he made it, the work he put in, bonding with Jeff Okudah and A.J. Parker, what it’s like to get a penalty in his first preseason game and much more

Thanks to Jacobs for joining us, and he committed to more throughout the season.