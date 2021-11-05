WATCH: Intense Alabama vs. LSU trailer just dropped

Alabama is all set to take on LSU in Tuscaloosa, an annual matchup that draws attention from the nation for various reasons.

Back in 2019, it was a contest between two of the strongest teams in college football. LSU walked away victorious and head coach Ed Orgeron had some choice words for the Crimson Tide.

Now, two years later, Alabama is ready for revenge on home turf after defeating LSU on the road in 2020.

Nick Saban recently spoke about how revenge can be a massive motivating factor, as is disrespect.

In the trailer, posted to Alabama Football’s social media, running back Brian Robinson speaks on disrespect and waiting to shine.

It could be interpreted as Robinson talking about his time behind other star running backs on the depth chart, or it could be referring to Coach O’s comments from 2019.

Regardless, this minute-long video will have you ready to run through a brick wall.

