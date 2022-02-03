Watch: Inside the ropes with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at Pebble Beach

He shoulda called heads.

Josh Allen is playing in this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time. The superstar quarterback has never had the opportunity to play Pebble Beach Golf Links before but has been there to watch events.

“If I can golf every day, I would. It’s my favorite thing to do,” he said of his off-field passion.

Sure he’s not alone in that sentiment.

Allen is paired with Keith Mitchell and will be playing alongside Kevin Streelman and his celebrity partner, Larry Fitzgerald. The latter won this event most recently in 2020.

Throughout this video Allen talks about the game, being able to play Pebble, and more.

Tackling a different type of turf at Pebble Beach. Go inside the ropes with @BuffaloBills quarterback @JoshAllenQB during his practice round @ATTProAm. pic.twitter.com/KewXwgbrFR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2022

Allen’s week opened up for golf after his Bills lost a thriller to the Kansas City Chiefs 11 days ago.